Implementation of the Portability Regulation

Consumers will soon find it easier to access their online film, TV and other subscription services while visiting countries in the EU . For example, you will be able to stream your favourite films and TV programmes and watch sporting events while on holiday or on a short business trip. The EU Portability Regulation, which allows this to happen, applies in the UK from 1 April 2018.

The IPO ’s consultation on the enforcement of the EU Portability Regulation closed on 31 January 2018. It asked for comments on proposed enforcement mechanisms and bodies, and topics for guidance. It also asked for views on portability in the context of the UK’s exit from the EU .

There were 12 responses to the consultation. These were from individual online content service providers, their representative bodies and trade associations, and organisations representing copyright owners. No significant issues with the IPO ’s proposed approach were identified. The government would like to thank all respondents for their contributions.

The government has now published its response to the consultation.