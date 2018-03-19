Images offer glimpse of major upgrade on the A46 in Coventry

As part of the government’s £15.2bn road investment strategy, Highways England is developing a scheme to improve the junctions along the A46 which includes the Binley and Walsgrave junctions.

The project is taking a phased approach to the upgrade, and will progress with Binley junction (also known as the TGI Island) first, as it currently suffers from heavy congestion making journey times unreliable for drivers as well as for local traffic.

The road is a strategic link between the East and West Midlands, connecting Coventry and Warwickshire to the motorway network.

Following the public consultation in 2017, Highways England has continued to develop the design taking into account comments and issues raised during the consultation. This included looking at what can be put in place to minimise the impact on the environment and local communities.

The plans for the Binley junction will see the A46 dual carriageway become a flyover that will separate local traffic from using the A46. This will mean that trunk road traffic will not need to pass through the roundabout and will benefit from shorter journey times. It will also be easier for local traffic to navigate the roundabout as there will be less traffic using it.

The design will also include improvements to the existing footways and cycle paths.

The preferred route includes a number of changes from the previous design that was presented in February 2017.

Changes include:

taking on board customer feedback, the design has changed so that more of the A46 will now be raised on a bridge structure, removing part of the visual “wall” effect

the previous proposal included a new roundabout; the existing roundabout will remain in the new design

the combined cycle and footway around the junction will be extended and improved. Additional lighting will be provided under the flyover to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Highways England project manager, Steve Wrenn, said:

We carefully considered all feedback. This process has been detailed and time consuming, but this has been necessary to ensure we develop the best design possible to take forward as our preferred route. Once complete, this scheme will relieve congestion for those travelling through Coventry on the A46.

Construction will begin in spring 2020 and is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

For a copy of the preferred route announcement leaflet and more information about the scheme, visit the website.

Alternatively email ww.highways.gov.uk/A46coventryjunctions or call the Highways England Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000.

General enquiries

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Media enquiries

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.