Ideas sought for Support Innovation Challenge

The Support Innovation Challenge (SIC) offers participants the opportunity to pitch ideas to an expert panel of judges with this year’s theme being how greater resilience can be achieved within either logistics, engineering, or equipment support for the Ministry of Defence.

Submissions close at midday on Friday 5 May with a webinar explaining how the SIC works and answering questions on the process being held on 3 May at 10am.

Speaking about the timeliness of the challenge Lieutenant General Richard Wardlaw, Chief of Defence Logistics and Support, said:

Consecutive global disruptions combined with climate change and other pressures have highlighted the fragility of global supply chains and weaknesses in the support we provide to maintain and sustain some of Defence’s key capabilities. It’s no longer about just winning the initial fight, but how you maintain and sustain your place in it. To continue delivering our operational advantage we need to be bolder and more innovative, seizing the opportunities that science and technology offer us and embracing different perspectives.

Individuals from across industry, Defence and the wider Support profession are being asked to put forward their solutions for improving Support practices.

Submissions should focus on specifics that need changing, the reasoning why, and most importantly how this can be solved. For more information on the SIC visit SupportNET 2023.