Hundreds of British troops arrive in Croatia for airborne exercises

Having travelled to Croatia via land, sea and air through the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Hungary, 600 personnel from 16 Air Assault Brigade and the 11th Infantry Brigade will begin training alongside American and French Allies. The British Army and the Royal Air Force will also contribute four Chinook helicopters, four Wildcat helicopters and six Apache helicopters to the exercise.

Minister for the Armed Forces Mark Lancaster:

Last week paratroopers re-enacting the D-Day drop into northern France provided a visual reminder of the extraordinary feats made possible when we work hand in glove with Allies toward a common goal.

Working together with friends and partners on Exercise Swift Response demonstrates our commitment to Euro-Atlantic Security and to working together to combat shared threats.

Spread over Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania, Exercise Swift Response will include over 7,000 personnel – 1,000 of them parachuting – 300 vehicles and 40 aircraft. In total 25 countries are supporting or deploying on the exercise.

The Exercise will support stability in the region and Euro-Atlantic integration by improving coordination amongst Allies and partners.