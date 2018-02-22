HS2’s gateway to London set for transformation as Lendlease wins Euston development role

Lendlease will be appointed as Master Development Partner (MDP) by the Secretary of State for Transport and Network Rail. They will then work with the Greater London Authority and London Borough of Camden to develop a masterplan for the 54 hectare station site and take forward opportunities for sustainable mixed-use development once station construction is complete.

The arrival of HS2 will more than double the number of seats out of Euston during peak hours, providing much-needed extra capacity alongside an opportunity to improve accessibility and open up the station to the surrounding communities, creating new access routes, public and green spaces across the wider station site. Euston will be one of the best connected parts of London, and the country.

Welcoming the appointment, HS2 Minister Nusrat Ghani, said:

Confirming Lendlease as our intended major partner is an exciting and important moment as we drive forward the regeneration of Euston. We are setting out a strong vision for creating new homes and jobs, stimulating economic growth and building a modern development that will match the ambition and scale of HS2. Crucially, as we build Britain’s future railway we will ensure that communities are at the heart of our plans and share the transformative economic benefits on offer.

HS2 Chief Executive Mark Thurston, said:

The arrival of HS2 gives us a unique opportunity to transform the wider Euston station site, opening up the station to the surrounding community with new streets and public realm as well as opportunities to unlock thousands of new jobs and homes, anchored around a common masterplan vision. It was great to see such a strong competition and I’m pleased to welcome Lendlease to the team. Their experience of delivering some of the world’s most challenging transport and development projects will be vital as we move forward with this exciting new phase in the story of Euston station.

David Biggs, Managing Director Network Rail Property, said:

Network Rail has a successful history of creating great places and we’re excited to use this expertise to work with stakeholders, landowners, and our new development partner to establish a visionary masterplan for Euston. Like our award-winning work at nearby King’s Cross, which attracted £2.2bn of private investment including new offices, jobs and homes, we will work to transform Euston station to meet modern needs and act as a catalyst for wider regeneration. With this transformation and the arrival of HS2, Euston station quarter will become a new thriving London destination which meets the needs of passengers and local communities.

Lendlease are currently developing the International Quarter London at the gateway to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, which will be home to 25,000 jobs centred around some of the best transport connections anywhere in the country.

Like Euston, the development of the Olympic Park shows how infrastructure investment can help areas live up to their full potential, delivering new jobs, homes shops and leisure opportunities. In the six years since the Games, the area has been transformed, with new neighbourhoods created and work ongoing to integrate the new development into the surrounding community with new streets, public spaces and leisure facilities.

Lendlease worked with a broad consultant team including Prior and Partners, Grimshaw, Arup, BIG, AHMM, Haworth Tomkins, Asif Khan and AECOM.

Dan Labbad, Lendlease Chief Executive Officer International Operations, said:

We are proud and excited to be selected as preferred bidder to deliver the Euston OSD in partnership with HS2, Network Rail, London Borough of Camden, GLA and wider stakeholders. We believe this is a fantastic project in a key area of London which will provide opportunity for all and act as a catalyst for wider UK growth.

Opened in 1837, Euston was London’s first inter-city train station. It was completely rebuilt in the early sixties and now caters for around 42 million passengers a year, more than double the design capacity of the current station.

By taking a coordinated approach with Network Rail, who own and run the existing station, and pooling publically owned land across the site, the appointment of the MDP will allow a unified approach to long-term development, which could unlock up to 4.84 million square foot of development space. The Masterplan will be in line with Camden’s Local Area Plan.

Jules Pipe, London’s Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration and Skills, said:

Euston has the potential to be much more than just a transport hub, and we look forward to working with Lendlease to make it into a real public space, which benefits local people, drives business growth, and unlocks some much-needed housing. As one of our capital’s main stations, it must seamlessly connect HS2, national rail, the Tube and, in the future, Crossrail 2.

The new HS2 station will be designed with input from local communities, using best practice principles from stations around the world, and guidelines and specifications endorsed by an independent panel of leading architects and designers.

The project will include a new interchange with the London Underground, combining Euston and Euston Square for the first time and including provision for a future connection to a potential Crossrail 2.

HS2 Ltd recently announced a shortlist of bidders in the running to build the station, and appointed Engineers Ove Arup & Partners, working with Grimshaw Architects, to take forward the design. The main construction phase is due to begin in 2019 with the first HS2 services arriving in 2026.

HS2 services will also travel beyond the new high speed network via existing tracks to a wide range of destinations including Liverpool, the North West, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.