HS2 reveals world-leading design firms for biggest station building programme since Victorian era

The following designers will be awarded contracts to help develop and refine the detailed plans for the four stations, due to open in 2026:

Birmingham Curzon Street – WSP UK Limited (working with Grimshaw Architects LLP)

Birmingham Interchange – Ove Arup & Partners International Limited (working with Arup Associates and Wilkinson Eyre Architects Limited)

Old Oak Common – WSP UK Limited (working with Wilkinson Eyre Architects Limited)

London Euston - Ove Arup & Partners International Limited (working with Grimshaw Architects LLP)

The wining teams have a track record of delivering cutting edge design and have worked on some of the largest and most complex international infrastructure projects, including Gateshead Millennium Bridge, The Eden Project in Cornwall, Biljmer Arena station in the Netherlands, and the new concourse at London’s King’s Cross station.

London and Birmingham are already planning for the arrival of HS2 which is expected to unlock opportunities for 30,000 new homes and 130,000 jobs as part of wider developments around the four stations.

Welcoming the news, HS2 Minister Nusrat Ghani said:

HS2 is a modern railway fit for Britain’s future, improving vital links between some of our country’s biggest cities, driving forward growth and significantly improving services for passengers with thousands more seats on faster trains. Appointing these leading creative firms ensures that passengers on our world-class railway will experience modern and accessible stations. I am confident that these firms will deliver these projects at value for money, with designs that are both innovative and in keeping with their surroundings.

HS2 Ltd Chief Executive, Mark Thurston said:

Our new stations in London and Birmingham will be at the heart of the first phase of the project, increasing capacity, improving journeys and helping to unlock opportunities for tens of thousands of new jobs and homes around what will be four new landmark buildings. That’s why I’m delighted to welcome these talented designers to the team, and we look forward to working with them to create station designs which showcase world-class architecture, ease of use and value for money that our passengers and communities expect and deserve.

The new HS2 stations will be designed with input from local communities, using best practice principles from stations around the world, and guidelines and specifications endorsed by an independent panel of leading architects and designers.

Working with HS2 Ltd, the winners will be tasked with delivering:

People-centred design, which offers high-quality customer experience including shopping, business facilities, and opportunities for art and leisure

Architecture which enables accessibility for all, including step-free access from street-to-seat which is simple and easy to navigate

‘Timeless design’ for future-proofing and flexibility so stations accommodate changes in technology and in the population

Respecting and contributing to the physical and cultural legacy of the location – responding to the local built and natural environment, using local materials and ensuring local people identify with their station and have pride in it

An independent HS2 Design Panel has scrutinised HS2’s guidelines and specifications for the stations, and will continue to play a key role in reviewing the detailed designs as they develop through 2018.

Chair of the HS2 Design Panel, Sadie Morgan from DrMM architects, said:

We welcome the appointment of these world class designers and look forward to working with them and HS2 to help deliver iconic stations which set new standards in design and ease of use, and provide a legacy of great architecture of which Britain can be truly proud.

HS2 services from London and Birmingham will travel beyond the new high speed network via existing tracks to a wide range of destinations including Liverpool, The North West, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Press and media enquiries