HS2 Ltd appoints Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

HS2 Ltd has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, the company has announced today.

Richard Robinson joins HS2 Ltd as Chief Operating Officer from AECOM where he was Chief Executive of Civil Infrastructure in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. Richard brings a wealth of experience to HS2 Ltd where he will support Chief Executive, Mark Thurston to deliver Europe’s largest infrastructure project.

Commenting on the appointment, HS2 Ltd Chief Executive, Mark Thurston, said:

I am delighted to welcome Richard to the team at HS2. He joins us at an exciting time and brings wide-ranging experience of complex infrastructure projects and extensive management skills. Richard’s appointment will enhance our leadership team at this important time, as the project picks up pace and we begin to deliver lasting economic benefits across the UK.

At AECOM, Richard led the growth of the Civil Infrastructure business, first as Managing Director and then Chief Executive, leading 8000 people across four regions and a range of infrastructure projects. Prior to this, Richard was the Managing Director of AECOM’s Transportation Europe business. Before joining AECOM Richard held leadership roles at Heathrow Express, Tickex.com and Anglo American Plc.

New Chief Operating Officer at HS2 Ltd, Richard Robinson, added:

I am thrilled to be joining the team at HS2 Ltd. Working on Europe’s largest infrastructure programme is an exciting prospect and I look forward to playing my part in a project that will leave a significant legacy here in the UK.

Michael Bradley, CB, is also joining the company as Chief Financial Officer. Michael comes from Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), an arms-length body of the Ministry of Defence, where he is CFO and Director General Resources, and has been Acting CEO since December 2017.

Responsible for managing the financial affairs of a multi-billion government body, Michael has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors where he has been responsible for financial accounting and planning and internal auditing and assurance.

Commenting on Michael’s appointment, Mark added:

Michael is an excellent addition to the HS2 Ltd team and brings a wealth of experience with him to this important role. HS2 is a hugely important project that will leave a significant economic legacy here in the UK and it is imperative that we have the best people in place to deliver our ambitions.

At HS2 Ltd, Michael will be leading the Finance team, Corporate Sponsorship, and the Programme Management Office.

Incoming Chief Financial Officer, Michael Bradley, said: