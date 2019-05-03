HS2 Ltd and TSSA sign recognition agreement

This represents the first time HS2 Ltd has put formal recognition in place for a union for the 1,200 people directly employed by the company.

The union agreement was signed by HS2 Ltd Chief Executive Mark Thurston, HR Director Neil Hayward and TSSA General Secretary Manuel Cortes who were joined by some of the young apprentices being trained by HS2 Ltd.

Neil, Manuel and Mark with the signed agreement.

Neil Hayward, HS2 Ltd HR Director, said:

I’m delighted we will be working with the TSSA, an organisation with a fine history of supporting people in the rail sector. We know that the success of HS2 will be built on the talent of our people, and we continue to develop a diverse workforce which is crucial to ensuring we maintain an innovative and dynamic organisation. The TSSA and HS2 Ltd are committed to this goal.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA General Secretary, said:

I pay tribute to HS2 Ltd for the welcome they are extending to our union and I applaud their commitment to their current and future staff by enabling them to have collective union representation. Our union has long supported the expansion of Britain’s railways as green drivers of economic regeneration. In taking on our role as union representatives for HS2’s workforce, we will continue to champion the need for continued investment in high-speed rail.

Manuel and Mark were joined by some of the young apprentices being trained by HS2 Ltd.

Mark Thurston, Chief Executive of HS2 Ltd, said:

Work is well underway on HS2 with thousands of jobs across the country supporting its delivery through our supply chain. This agreement is a great step in helping us build an organisation that will deliver Britain’s new high speed railway. Once completed, HS2 will connect over 25 towns and cities from Scotland to the South East, with the West Midlands at the heart of this network. It takes intercity trains off the existing lines, creating more space for extra commuter trains. It takes lorries off the road as freight moves to rail, creating more space for drivers on our motorways. There is something in HS2 for every traveller.

The new high speed rail network will connect 8 of Britain’s 10 largest cities and their regions, making it faster and easier to travel for work, business and leisure.

HS2’s brand new track and fast intercity services will carry more than 2 million people a week. This will free up space on existing lines for new local train services, passengers and freight, easing congestion and over-crowding so that travelling by train becomes a more convenient and enjoyable option for everybody, regardless of how far they’re going.