HS2 begins search for rail systems track and mechanical & electrical contractors

The circa £1.55 billion track and overhead catenary system (OCS) package will oversee HS2’s construction and its dynamic testing phase, linking the whole system and trains before handing it over to the operator for the line’s trial running phase.

Aspects of the track and OCS contract include delivery of critical elements of the railway’s infrastructure, covering its overhead catenary ‘power’ system from which high speed trains will draw down power, and 180 miles of track along which they will travel at speeds of up to 360kph (225mph).

The contract also incorporates construction work within stations and in tunnels including the provision of engineering trains to link worksites along the route. It also covers design integration and co-ordination with other railway systems, civil engineering and station construction contractors.

The second part of today’s pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) publication is for the circa £330 million contract for the tunnel and lineside mechanical & electrical and tunnel ventilation works. It covers the design, installation, testing and commissioning of HS2 safety equipment including tunnel ventilation fans, lighting, handrails, fire safety equipment and tunnel alarm systems.

HS2 Ltd chief executive, Mark Thurston, said:

We’re looking for the smartest, most cost effective solutions that the industry has to offer through these contracts, which form part of the overall railway system for HS2. These 2 essential contracts are fundamental to HS2 operating safely, reliably and efficiently for the millions of people who will use and come to depend on it. Once complete, HS2 will transform rail travel in the UK, providing extra capacity and improved connectivity between our major cities and act as a catalyst for growth across the UK.

HS2 services will connect over 25 destinations and 30 million people across the UK. Trains will serve existing city centre stations in places like Glasgow and Liverpool, as well as brand new purpose-built stations in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, and the East Midlands.