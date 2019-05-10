Housing workshop for Veterans to be hosted by London VAPC

So far 12 London boroughs have signed up to take part in a housing workshop for veterans on 3 June in London

The London VAPC event is supported by University of Kent, Royal British Legion and HQ London District of the Army.

Royal British Legion and Tesco are providing financial support for the workshop, which brings together elected and non-elected council representatives, charities and veterans to discuss housing policy.

London VAPC chairman Lynn Verity said:

We’re delighted so many London boroughs have already registered for the workshop and grateful for their support. I’d urge all local authorities to join us. It’s only by tapping into their wealth of experience and working together that we can fully understand and tackle the housing issues facing the capital’s Veterans.