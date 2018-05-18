Homes England to launch new framework to help speed up the a delivery of new homes

The frameworks will provide direct access to professional, technical and design services, building the strong working relationships needed with these service providers to prepare land for housing development and disposal to the market.

The frameworks will provide Homes England, and other public sector bodies, with an OJEU compliant and efficient means to procure technical and design services, helping support the government’s ambition to deliver 300,000 homes a year by the middle of the next decade.

Stephen Kinsella, Director for Land at Homes England said: “This will be the fifth generation of our multidisciplinary framework and our biggest yet, demonstrating Homes England’s expanded role in bringing together land and expertise to speed up the building of new homes.

“We want to create strong working relationships with a wider range of companies who can provide valuable technical advice and design expertise to help accelerate housing development, deliver value for money and great places to live.”

Valued at £150m, the new frameworks with replace Homes England’s current framework that expires in November 2018.

Homes England will make the frameworks available to other public sector bodies, for example local authorities, to help them procure specialist technical services and develop homes for their residents. Our frameworks have been used by over 300 other public bodies.

The new frameworks will have an underpinning Multidisciplinary Framework, which will act as a one stop shop to procure a range of integrated technical and design services from a single source. Homes England has operated this arrangement successfully in the past, which will enable the organisation to continue to work with companies and their specialist sub-consultant teams.

The Multidisciplinary Framework will also be supplemented by a range of specialist frameworks to meet specific future needs and enable Homes England to engage directly with a broader range of companies. These specialist frameworks will consist of:

Five regionally based frameworks to provide planning, masterplanning and consultation services to help us obtain planning permission on Homes England sites. This will enable Homes England’s regional delivery teams to engage directly with consultants with sound regional knowledge and experience.

A project, cost management and development monitoring framework which will support Homes England’s investment activities and also provide more general project and cost management advice aligned to housing development and regeneration.

Specialist site survey and asbestos frameworks to provide very specific services to enable Homes England to quickly prepare brownfield land for development.

The Multidisciplinary and Technical Frameworks supplement the services provided by Homes England’s £150m Property Framework and our £8bn Housing Development Framework Delivery Partner Panel 3 (DPP3).

Ends

Notes to Editors

Homes England is the new housing delivery organisation that has been created to adopt a more commercial approach to respond to the long term housing challenges facing this country. The new, expanded agency will play a far bigger role in investing in supply and intervening in the market to help deliver 300,000 homes a year by the middle of the next decade.

Homes England will act differently from its predecessor, bringing together money, land, expertise and planning and compulsory purchase powers to accelerate the supply of new homes and address affordability issues in areas of highest demand.

For more information visit our website or follow us on Twitter.