Homes England at MIPIM Cannes 2018

The HMG delegation is being led by the Department for International Trade and co-ordinated by the Capital Investment directorate. The event is a great opportunity for HMG to present a unified voice to the investor and regional property community and will also feature contributions from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Department for Transport and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

HMG will have a prominent pavilion space at the event and is partnering with the British Property Federation to run an activity programme that promotes UK investment opportunities, based around the Government’s Industrial Strategy foundations of productivity: Innovation, People, Infrastructure, Business Environment and Place.

We will be running our own programme of events over 3 days in Cannes, giving attendees the chance to hear from our leadership team on subjects like strategic housing growth, modern methods of construction, design and quality.

Tuesday 13 March 1100 - 1150: Construction, Productivity and Automation Stephen Kinsella, Director, Homes England. Wednesday 14 March 1000 - 1050: Homes England. Nick Walkley, CEO, Homes England and Sophie White, Head of Infrastructure. 1500 - 1550: Strategic housing growth. Sir Edward Lister, Chairman Homes England and Tom Walker, Deputy CEO, Homes England. 1600 - 1650: Design and Quality. Louise Wyman, Head of Strategy, Homes England. 1700 - 1750: Housing - the modern way. Gordon More, Chief Investment Officer, Homes England. Thursday 15 March 1100 - 1150: Northern Powerhouse. Louise Wyman, Head of Strategy, Homes England. 1200 - 1250: Funding for Growth. Chair: Sir Edward Lister.

Our team will be working with combined authorities and city regions attending MIPIM on joint activity, including in the Northern Powerhouse and Midlands Engine.

Established in 1990, MIPIM gathers the most influential international property players from the office, residential, retail, healthcare, sport, logistics and industrial sectors for 4 days of networking, learning and transaction.

Follow our activity at MIPIM on Twitter - @HomesEngland / #WeAreHomesEngland.