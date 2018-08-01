Homes England appoints to its property framework helping to speed up the delivery of new homes

The 19 highly skilled framework members have been appointed to deliver a range of property services to support the construction and development of new homes.

Services will cover all areas of England and run for four years. Members will support Homes England in the marketing of sites to developers, site evaluations, estate management and acquisitions and disposals. They will also advise on local markets, viability, investment and strategic planning issues as well as help create new development models and partnering arrangements.

Stephen Kinsella, Executive Director for Land at Homes England said:

“The framework gives us speedy and easy access to a range of skilled consultants who understand our needs. It will help us create strong working relationships with a wide range of companies who can provide valuable, professional and technical advice and expertise to Homes England - helping to accelerate housing development, deliver value for money and provide great places to live.”

The successful members of the new Homes England Property Framework, valued at £150 million, are:

Aspinall Verdi Eddisons JV BNP Paribas Real Estate (including Strutt & Parker) Bradley Hall Limited Carter Jonas LLP CBRE Limited Colliers International Property Consultants Limited Cushman & Wakefield Deloitte LLP Gerald Eve LLP GL Hearn Limited GVA Hartnell Taylor Cook LLP Jones Lang LaSalle Limited Knight Frank LLP Lambert Smith Hampton Montagu Evans LLP Sanderson Weatherall LLP Savills (UK) Limited Thomas Lister

Notes to Editors:

The increased number on the new Framework demonstrates Homes England’s expanded role in bringing together land and expertise to speed up the building of new homes.

Homes England makes the new Framework made available free for use by a very wide range of public sector bodies.

A summary of the Framework can be found on Gov.uk

At any one time, around 300 public bodies are signed up to use our various Frameworks (DPP3, Multidisciplinary and Property Frameworks) and over 100 Public Bodies made use of our previous Property Framework, including local authorities, Central Government Departments, Registered Providers and a whole range of others.

Our Frameworks are the only National Frameworks that are focused on house building and so offer a key resource to support the speed at which we can get new homes.

