Home secretary visits Pakistan.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has reaffirmed the UK and Pakistan’s strength in partnership as part of a 2 day visit to the country.

In the first visit to Pakistan by a UK minister since the Pakistani elections, Sajid Javid met with new Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also met with other government ministers including the Foreign Minister and the Minister for the Interior to discuss cooperation on organised crime, terrorism and corruption.

During the visit, the government announced a new UK-Pakistan partnership on accountability to tackle illicit finance – a priority for the new Pakistani government. The partnership includes £500,000 support to Pakistan to enable them to pursue money launderers and to recover assets.

The Home Secretary, whose parents were born in Pakistan, also had the opportunity to visit a girls’ school in Islamabad to see how UK government funding has helped support educational programmes in the country. Over 9.5 million children in primary schools – including 4.6 million girls – have benefited from UK sponsored programmes since 2011.

He also attended a Forced Marriage roundtable hosted by the High Commission and attended by operational partners.

The visit concluded with a tour of Iqbal tomb and the Badshahi Mosque with Punjab Governor Sarwar where they discussed continued partnership in the province on security, health and education.

Speaking after the visit to Pakistan, Mr Javid said: