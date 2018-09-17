HMRC’s Nick Lodge joins the Bank of England

Nick Lodge, Director General of HMRC ’s Strategy Group, has taken up a new position with the Bank of England.

He was first appointed to HMRC ’s Executive Committee in 2012 as Director General for Benefits and Credits, and was formally appointed an HMRC Commissioner in the same year. He’s since led Transformation before taking up the new Strategy Group leadership.

HMRC Chief Executive, Jon Thompson, said:

Nick has given a huge amount to this department from its inception to now, leading major change and operational programmes, and providing strong leadership within the Executive Committee and Board. I wish Nick well in his new opportunity and for the future.

Nick Lodge said:

I’m excited to be joining the Bank of England, leading a major programme at the heart of the UK’s financial infrastructure. It’s a great role that I’m really looking forward to and that brings me back to banking, where I began my career.

I’ve loved my time in HMRC . I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with great people, as part of some brilliant teams and in a wide range of different areas. I have every confidence HMRC will continue to deliver.

Interim arrangements for filling Nick’s current role will be announced shortly.