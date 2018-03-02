HMRC services during the cold weather

The adverse weather this week has been affecting our staff and contact centres across the country.

HMRC staff are working hard to keep as many services open as possible, but we have had to close some of our sites.

This means that waiting times on our phones lines may be longer than usual, and we have closed a small number of specialist phone lines.

We expect these services to be up and running again during the weekend and to be fully operational by the start of next week.

Our online services are still available, as is support through Twitter @HMRCcustomers and on Facebook.

Thank you for your continued patience.