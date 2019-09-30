HMNB Clyde selected for first UK military accommodation trial

Scotland’s largest military establishment, the HM Naval Base in Clyde, has been selected as the first UK test site for a study that could change the way soldiers, sailors and aircrew are housed.

The 3,400 submariners, sailors and Royal Marines based at ( HMNB Clyde ) have been selected as the first UK personnel who could benefit from the Future Accommodation Model ( FAM ) pilot study.

The FAM pilot will provide financial support to service personnel at HMNB Clyde who want to rent or buy a home within a 50 mile radius of the Base, giving personnel more choice where and with whom they can live.

Service personnel can also still choose to live in the onsite single living accommodation or family accommodation, such as the Churchill Housing Estate in Helensburgh.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Johnny Mercer MP said:

Today’s launch is the latest step in providing greater choice and more flexibility to our armed forces in how they live and work. Expanding accommodation options underlines our commitment to continuing be an employer that meets the changing needs and expectations of service personnel and their families.

The ( MOD ) is committed to better balancing a career in the Armed Forces with modern family life.

Rear Admiral Mike Bath, Naval Secretary, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff launching the pilot said:

As part of the wider Armed Forces’ programme to modernise for the 21st Century, HM Naval Base Clyde was chosen for this first pilot study due to its strategic importance for Royal Navy operations. This includes the relocation of 1,700 submariners from Devonport to the Clyde, as the Scottish site becomes the Royal Navy’s single integrated submarine operating base from 2020. We anticipate that more submariners and their families will choose to move permanently to the West of Scotland, to live, work and put down roots, safe in the knowledge that their careers will be focused on a single site in Scotland which provides for all of their training, operational and support needs.

The pilot study will be extended to a total of three sites across the UK by next year and will last for approximately three years. Following the launch of the pilot at HMNB Clyde , a second pilot will launch at Aldershot Garrison from January 2020, and the third and final one at RAF Wittering from May 2020.