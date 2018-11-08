HMCTS wins Campaign for Learning award

HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) is today announced as winner of a prestigious award from the Campaign for Learning, for awards presented to companies and organisations for running excellent Learning at Work Week campaigns.

We won the category for ‘promoting a learning culture’, sponsored by Pearson. All entrants were required to show that creative and inclusive events were shaped to the needs of employees and that businesses had stimulated an appetite for learning and build learning cultures at work.

The Learning at Work Week at HMCTS helped to develop an inclusive learning culture, giving every member of staff access to the learning and development opportunities they need.

This supports our broader capability strategy and employee value proposition, which has a commitment to learning and development at its core.

Antonia Dietmann, Deputy Director, Organisation Capability at HMCTS said:

It’s a huge honour to be selected as winners in this category. We’re absolutely delighted that the hard work of many people across all of HMCTS has been recognised and rewarded. Many operational staff played a critical role in coordinating the huge number of local events that took place - it certainly was an organisation-wide effort. We will continue to build on the legacy of this work and further embed the learning culture for all our staff.

Julia Wright, National Director for the Campaign for Learning, commented:

Once again, the high standard of entries demonstrates the power of well thought our campaigns for achieving cultural shifts in how people and businesses view and engage with learning. Congratulations to all of the successful organisations this year. Their impressive Learning at Work Weeks show how bold and ambitious programmes can have a real and lasting impact – from building employees’ confidence in the use of new technology to creating new connections that will support learning in the future.

Overall there were more than 800 events at national, regional, and local levels. Topics on offer included building inclusive teams, influencing skills and mental health awareness. All staff were encouraged to access at least one session as part of their ongoing personal or career development during the learning hour initiative. HMCTS used social media to promote the Learning at Work Week activities, talk about their existing capability offer, and promote bite-size learning to staff.