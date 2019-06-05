HMA Simon Collis send his best wishes in the occasion of Eid Al Fitr

Al Salam Alekom In this occassion I would like to send the best wishes to Saudi Arabia in the occassion of Eid al-Fitr which comes >after a month of fasting.

This is my fifth Eid in Saudi Arabia. Since my arrival in Saudi Arabia in 2015 I am witnessing positive developments >in all sectors at all levels. Saudi Vision 2030 was the most important development. With these changes, British-Saudi relations have also grown very significantly in the fields under the Saudi vision, such as education, >health, investment, security and defense.