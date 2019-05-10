HM Land Registry wins IT industry awards

The organisation, which has the ambition to become the world’s leading land registry for speed, simplicity and an open approach to data, beat off competition from across the industry.

We were also a runner up in the Partnership of the Year category.

In the Legacy System Migration category, the team were up against high-profile brands Global, Virgin Atlantic and Leeds Building Society. They won for their work migrating external services to more reliable, cost effective alternatives.

The HM Land Registry Workflow team won the Product Innovation category. The award was given for innovation around our Workflow solution. More than 3,500 people now have access and it allows us to manage 6,000 register updates a day by getting the right case to the right person.

Centrica, Dubai Police and Travelport were also nominated for the award.

Speaking after the awards, John Abbott, Director of Digital and Data, said:

We are thrilled to have won these two prestigious awards, especially being up against such high-calibre companies. These awards are testament to the great work going on at HM Land Registry as part of our digital transformation, and the innovation and dedication of staff across the organisation.

HM Land Registry was runner up in the Partnership of the Year award for the work between our Local Land Charges team and Kainos, who develop digital technology to help organisations work smarter, better and faster.

The awards success comes after HM Land Registry’s Lauren Tombs and Rachel Jones were nominated for Women in IT awards and Erin Tregunna won IT Apprentice of the Year award.