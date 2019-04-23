HM Courts and Tribunals Service launch communications survey

HMCTS is responsible for the administration of criminal, civil and family courts and tribunals in England and Wales – and non-devolved tribunals in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

We are delivering a reform programme that aims to open up new convenient ways to access justice and make our processes simpler and more widely available digitally.

As part of the programme, we are listening to the views of those who use, and work within, the justice system. We have commissioned BMG Research to carry out a detailed piece of research to inform and improve how we communicate with you.

We would encourage you to take the time to complete the online survey below. It should take around 15 minutes to complete.

Take the BMG research survey

The deadline for completing this short survey is 15 May 2019.

Your responses will be treated anonymously and in the strictest confidence. HMCTS will not be able to identify you from the information you provide. BMG Research abides by the Market Research Society Code of Conduct and data protection laws at all times.

You can find out more information about how BMG surveys and what they do with the information they collect in the BMG Privacy Notice.