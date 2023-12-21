HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards will officially launch in the New Year following a successful assessment from the Central Digital and Data Office

The Ministry of Defence has been working closely with the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and Government Digital Services to develop a new digital service to enable veterans who left the Armed Forces prior to December 2018 to verify their veteran status and receive a Veteran Card in the post.

Veteran Cards have two primary functions: to ensure that veterans can quickly verify their status to access public and charitable sector support if they need it and to provide a recognition of service in the Armed Forces.

The service will officially launch by the end of January 2024 following a successful assessment from the Central Digital and Data Office, with updates on this to follow.

Further details of the application process will be available soon.

Veterans can apply for their cards by emailing dbs-veteran-cards@mod.gov.uk, including your name, year of birth, and year you left your service. You’ll then receive an email invitation to apply for your card.