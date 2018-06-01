Historic England Commissioner Reappointment

Martin Daunton is Emeritus Professor of Economic History at the University of Cambridge. He was Astor Professor of British History before moving to Cambridge in 1997, where he was Professor of Economic History from 1997 to 2015, Master of Trinity Hall from 2004 to 2014 and Head of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences from 2012 to 2015. He was President of the Royal Historical Society from 2005 to 2008, and he has experience in the world of heritage as a former Trustee of the National Maritime Museum and chairman of the Fitzwilliam Museum. He has written extensively on modern British history since the eighteenth century, including the history of cities and the built environment, as well as public finance. He is currently writing a book on the governance of the world economy since the Great Depression. He has been a Commissioner from 2014 to 2018, and is deputy chair of the Historic England Advisory Committee and chair of the Designation Review Committee.

This role is remunerated at £4,133 per annum. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Martin has declared he previously helped at an election and delivered leaflets in support of a his wife’s campaign to become a District Councillor.