Highways England throws open its doors for budding engineers

That is why, on Saturday 30 June 2018, the company will be throwing open the doors of its North East Regional Control Centre in Wakefield to give people an insight into what really goes on behind the scenes.

Parents are being encouraged to bring their children along to find out how a motorway is run from the control room, meet the traffic officers, some who may be a familiar face from the BBC documentary A1: Britain’s Longest Road, meet some of the project teams who carry out the engineering schemes and find out what initiatives are being planned to improve safety.

There will be a chance to look round one of the traffic officer vehicles, see the impact protection vehicles that protect the workforce and get a closer look of some of the portable signs.

The tyre scanners will be available to view, along with the new leaver driver’s app and online hub.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to talk to some of our road safety partners and look around cars and motorbikes which are involved in road safety work.

There will be a guided tour and people on hand to answer any questions people may have.

Highways England operations manager Kim Taylor said:

As part of our involvement in the Year of Engineering campaign we wanted to open the doors of the regional control centre and give people a real insight into the type of work we are involved in and what goes on behind the scenes to keep our roads running. This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is interested in applying for a job with us to find out more about how they can get involved, and for any future budding engineers to find out more. There really is something for everyone so I would encourage people to book on to one of the two sessions we are planning using the link below. Unfortunately we are limited by numbers so I would encourage people to book soon to avoid being disappointed.

Two sessions will be held between 10am and 12.30pm and between 1pm and 3.30pm. There will be spaces for 100 people on each session. A waiting list will be set up if any further tickets become available.

To book a slot visit the event page.

General enquiries

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Media enquiries

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.