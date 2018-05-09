Highways England signs deal to help improve motorway journeys

With research showing road surface quality continues to be an area of concern with drivers, Highways England is committed to improving journeys. The company has signed up 11 firms who can be called upon when there is a need to resurface roads. The deal could see the company spend up to £3.3 billion if it was required.

Highways England’s Executive Director of Operations Nick Harris said:

We know that drivers want and deserve good quality, safe roads which is why since 2015 when Highways England was created we have replaced more than 4,400 miles of road surface. This new arrangement will help us tackle uneven road surfaces faster, in a more cost effective and efficient way – keeping journeys safer and offering smoother journeys for the millions of drivers who use our roads every day.

It means that, over the next 4 years, Highways England can award contracts to address poor road surfaces across England’s motorway and major A roads without having to go through lengthy bidding processes to get the work done.

The framework arrangement also enables local authorities to utilise the services of the contractors, facilitating greater collaboration.

