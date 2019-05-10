Highways England heads out on the road

For the third successive year, Highways England is out on the road with information about more than 140 road maintenance and improvement projects, using a mobile exhibition unit to visit communities across the region to help people understand the work that will be taking place in their area over the coming year.

Kicking off last week, Highways England staff spoke to more than 2500 people across four days in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and at the Truckfest event in Peterborough.

The facility, which opens out into larger exhibition, features displays, and presentations of upcoming essential maintenance and minor improvement works across the region in 2019/20. The mobile centre also gives drivers and local residents the chance to speak to Highways England staff about their own concerns and ask any questions they may have.

Michael Freeman, Highways England Service Delivery Manager, said:

This mobile exhibition offers us an excellent opportunity to better get into communities we will be working alongside as we complete crucial road upgrades in the east of England. It’s important we speak with people to explain the work we are doing and the benefits it will bring for them, their town and this region. We know that the work we do has an impact on our road users, and we are eager to better engage with drivers and local residents, so we can hear their comments, allay their concerns and answer any questions they may come to us with. Last year we had a good response with people coming along to learn about roadworks and share their views, so we hope that interest will continue and grow further in 2019.

After speaking to Highways England staff at Truckfest, Ted, a truck driver from Godmanchester, said:

Given the nature of the job it’s inevitable that I get caught up in traffic because of congestion or accidents, or have to go through a diversion because of roadworks. This can be frustrating, however, after speaking to Highways England it’s clear they’re working hard to improve the roads in the East, leading to short journey times, which is only a good thing for me.

Drivers will once again be able to speak to Highways England staff about a range of road works that are happening soon and further in the future, with £61 million committed to essential maintenance and minor improvement works across the east of England.

During this financial year (2019/20), Highways England will deliver more than 140 schemes in the east, including essential road maintenance work, safety improvements, traffic signal renewals, road resurfacing, landscaping and the creation of cycleways.

Over the coming months, people will also get a chance to see the exhibition and speak to Highways England staff as it heads to Chelmsford, Colchester, Mildenhall, Ipswich, Peterborough, Longwater and Hopton. Times and locations will be announced soon.

