Highways England goes on the road with A30 upgrade plans for Cornwall

Highways England aims to dual an eight-mile stretch of the A30 between Chiverton and Carland Cross.

This will help to improve journey times for residents, businesses and visitors, as well as unlocking one of the last bottlenecks in Cornwall.

After opening the plans up for public consultation earlier this year the company is now continuing its community engagement, attending the Stithians Show on 16 July and the Camborne Show on 21 July. It will also be participating in live web chats with the first planned this Friday, 29 June (1pm-3pm) and a second on Friday, 27 July.

Project Manager Josh Hodder said:

We were at the Golowan Festival in Penzance last weekend and received plenty of interest from both communities local to the scheme and holiday-makers, and we are keen to keep communities updated on our plans. Since consultation, we have been progressing with details of the design, working to reduce impact on the environment, and continuing our engagement and discussions with local communities. I’d urge anyone with an interest to come and chat with us to find out more and answer any questions they have.

The dualling plan follows the opening of Cornwall Council’s A30 Temple to Higher Carblake dualling scheme last year.

Highways England is now finalising the details of the scheme, before submitting its planning application in late summer at which point people will also have the opportunity to register with the Planning Inspectorate to have their say.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling MP visited the site last week.

He was updated on the county’s improving transport links and services by Cornwall Council, and he also saw first hand the heavy traffic on the A30 and heard from the project team for the planned A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross improvement scheme.

The cost of developing the scheme is being partly funded by an £8 million contribution from the European Regional Development Fund, with an additional £12 million for the construction phase. The remainder of the cost of developing and delivering the scheme will be funded by central Government.

Subject to statutory approval, construction is planned to start in spring 2020.

In the meantime, anyone wanting further information on accessing the web chats can go to the web page.

General enquiries

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Media enquiries

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.