Highways England gear up for the Easter getaway

Highways England is preparing to lift and complete hundreds of miles of roadworks to help people travelling over Easter – with more than one billion miles set to be travelled in the run-up to the bank holiday.

To help those miles flow as smoothly as possible, teams from Highways England are working around the clock to remove 300 miles of roadworks - meaning 99 per cent of motorways and major A roads will be roadworks-free in time for Easter.

Highways England data shows of the more than 1bn miles travelled in the week leading up to Easter last year, more than 280 million miles were on Maundy Thursday alone; that’s almost 20 million more than the preceding Thursday.

Highways England’s customer service director, Melanie Clarke, said:

We’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible this Easter and that’s why we’re keeping 99 per cent of the road network we manage, free from roadworks. Safety is our top priority and we know from experience that almost half of breakdowns can easily be avoided if motorists carry out simple vehicle checks before setting off over this period.

The motorway and major A-road network will be free of roadworks from 6am Thursday 29 March until 12.01am on Tuesday 3 April.

Highways England traffic officers will be working around the clock to help people who get into difficulty.

Highways England research shows almost half of all breakdowns are caused by simple mechanical problems which could be avoided with simple checks and nearly a quarter are caused by tyre problems.

Before they set off, Highways England is urging motorists to:

Check fuel: Make sure you have enough to get to your destination

Check tyres: check your tyre pressure and the condition of your tyres, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear and make sure the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, which is the legal limit

Check engine oil: Use your dipstick to check oil before any long journey, and top up if needed - take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual

Check water: To ensure you have good visibility, always keep your screen wash topped up so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen

Check your lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself at risk. In addition, light malfunctions can be a reason for your vehicle to fail its MOT

Highways England also has a series of specialist videos online to help people carry out basic vehicle checks before they set off on their travels. The videos can be viewed online.

Highways England is also urging drivers to stay safe this Easter by adhering to motorway signage, including the red X signals on smart motorways. Highways England close lanes for a reason and drivers ignoring red X signs put themselves and others at risk.

Find out more about driving on smart motorways. for further information.

Drivers planning to use the Dartford Crossing are reminded to pay Dart Charge in advance or by midnight the day after crossing.

More information can be found on our website or by calling our information line (0300 123 5000) they can keep up to date with conditions on the roads.

For more detailed information on how to carry out your vehicle checks, search Think!

Roadworks completed

A30 Hayle to Redruth (near Camborne) 1.3 mile(s) of roadworks completed.

A303 Honiton to Ilminster (near Newtown) 11.6 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A259 between Skinner roundabout and Brenzett roundabout (near Brookland, Kent ) 6 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A23 in both directions on Airport Way (near Crawley, Sussex ) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A23/M23 jct11 Pease Pottage (near Crawley, Sussex) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A27 between Cote Street and Offington roundabout (near Worthing, Sussex) 1.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A2 between Dover and Lydden (near Kent) 2.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A27 Grovelodge roundabout (near Worthing, Sussex) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A27 between Adur and Lancing (near Lancing, Sussex) 1.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A27 between Beddingham and Newhaven (near Sussex) 4.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A21 between Flimwell (A268) and Johns Cross (A2100) (near Robertsbridge, Sussex) 7 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A21 between Johns Cross (A2100) and Whatlington Road (near Mountfield, Sussex) 1.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A20, Western Heights roundabout to Courtwood Interchange (B2011) (near Dover, Kent) 3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 16-17 (near Gerrards Cross) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 10-9 (near Hatchford) 0.3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M1 jct 4-5 (near Letchmore Heath) 0.3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M1 jct 6A-6 (near Bricket Wood) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A30 eastbound entry-slip from Egham (near Egham) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 25-27 (near Epping) 3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 / M3 link road (near Chertsey) 2.7 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A30 jct 13-12 (near Egham) 0.55 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M3 jct 1-2 (near Shepperton) 2.3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 9-10 (near Hatchford) 1.75 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 12-11 (near Chertsey) 2.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A1 jct M25 to jct A5135 (near Ridge) 0.25 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 20 (near Kings Langley) 1.85 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 20 (near Kings Langley) 0.25 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A282 jct 2 (near Darenth) 0.1 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A282 East Tunnel (near Dartford) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 28-27 (near Navestock) 2.55 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M11 jct 5-6 (near Abridge) 0.6 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 14-15 (near Longford) 1.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 / M23 link road (near Merstham) 2.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 8 (near Merstham) 1.45 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 7-9 (near Headley) 2.95 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 Esher Exit Slip (near Esher) 0.4 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 9-8 (near Headley) 0.75 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A13 - A1012 to A1089 (near North Stifford) 1.45 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 26-27 (near Waltham Abbey) 2.15 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 jct 10 (near Wisley) 0.3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A1M jct 2 Slip Road (near Weltham Green) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A1M jct 3-1 (near Weltham Green) 4.95 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M4 jct 4-4B (near Harlington) 2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 Painshill to Esher (near Esher) 2.35 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 jct A245 to jct M25 (near Cobham) 1.6 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 11 entry slip (near Addlestone) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 13-14 (near Hythe End) 2.35 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A30 / M25 jct 13 (near Egham) 0.3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M1 jct 5-4 (near Letchmore Heath) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A13 jct 30 (near South Ockendon) 1.1 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A2 / M25 jct 2 (near Darenth) 1.85 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 jct A245 to Transport for London local road (near Esher) 1.55 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A282 East Tunnel (near Dartford) 0.55 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A282 East Tunnel (near Dartford) 0.65 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 5-6 (near Westerham) 2.75 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A13 jct 30 (near South Ockendon) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 jct A244 to jct M25 (near Cobham) 2.65 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 26 (near Waltham Abbey) 0.1 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 27-28 (near Navestock) 0.65 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 26-25 (near Waltham Abbey) 1.95 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A2 / M25 jct 2 (near Darenth) 2.6 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 16-17 (near Gerrards Cross) 2.6 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M3 jct 1-2 (near Shepperton) 2.3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 5-6 (near Westerham) 2.8 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 5-6 (near Westerham) 2.8 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 Ripley Bypass to Painshill (near Wisley) 1.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 25-26 (near Waltham Abbey) 1.05 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 9-8 (near Headley) 0.7 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M3 jct 2-3 (near Chertsey) 2.7 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 5-7 (near Westerham) 2.7 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 15-14 (near Longford) 2.05 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A2 / M25 jct 2 (near Darenth) 3.8 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 8-9 (near Leatherhead) 2.25 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A30 / A308 (near Staines-upon-Thames) 4.95 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A30 London Road to Crooked Billet Roundabout (near Staines-upon-Thames) 3.1 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 15-14 (near Longford) 2.05 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 Ockham to Wisley (near Wisley) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 10-11 (near Byfleet) 2.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 4-5 (near Shoreham) 3.05 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 jct A244 to jct M25 (near Cobham) 2.4 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 jct A245 to Transport for London local road (near Esher) 2.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 8-10 (near Hatchford) 1.65 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 12-11 (near Chertsey) 1.75 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 5-6 (near Westerham) 0.75 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M11 jct 4-5 (near Chigwell) 2.1 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A3 Transport for London local road to jct with A245 (near Esher) 2.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 12-10 (near Byfleet) 2.25 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M25 jct 5-6 (near Westerham) 2.65 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M1 jct 26-27 (near Nottingham) 5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A1 Carlton on Trent - Tuxford (near Newark on Trent) 5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A1 Colsterworth - Barrowby (near Grantham) 5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A14 jct 8-7 (near Kettering) 1.25 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A43 Abthorpe Roundabout - M1 jct 15a (near Towcester) 4 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A43 Evenley (near Brackley) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A46 M1 jct 21a - Hobby Horse Roundabout (near Leicester) 5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A46 Groby - Anstey (near Leicester) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 Burbage-Mancetter (near Nuneaton) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 Kilsby - Danesway Roundabout (near Rugby) 1.75 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 Old Stratford - Towcester (near Towcester) 1.25 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 Danesway - Gibbet Hill Roundabout (near Rugby) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 Gibbet Hill Roundabout - Magna Park (near Lutterworth) 2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 Danesway - Gibbet Hill Roundabout (near Catthorpe) 2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 Kilsby to Weedon (near Daventry) 5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 Magna Park - Burbage (near Hinckley) 5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 Kilsby to Weedon (near Daventry) 1.25 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M65 jct 8 eastbound exit (near Hapton) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A1 (near Alnwick) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A1 (near Alnwick) 13 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A66 (near Darlington) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A1 (near Newcastle) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A180 Stallingbrough to Great Coates 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

M1 Jct 45 (near Leeds) Junction improvement completed for Easter period.

M62 (Jct 33 to Jct 34) – Leeds 2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

Marston Moretaine to Renhold (near Bedford) 2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

A5 jct A4012 (near Hockliffe) 0.3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for Easter period.

Roadworks lifted

A38 M1 (jct 28) - Ripley (near Alfreton) 5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A38 Kingsway (near Derby) 2.5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A14 jct 1-2 (near Market Harborough) 5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A14 jct 2-3 (near Desborough) 5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A1 Barrowby - Long Bennington (near Grantham) 5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A453 Farnborough Road - Silverdale and A52 - Nottingham Knight (near Nottingham) 5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

M55 jct 3 (near Windy Harbour) 3 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A66 junction with the B5322 (near Threlkeld) 1.5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

M6 jct 39-40 (near Hardendale) 2 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A595 junction with the A597 & B5306 (near Distington) 1 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A1(M) (jct 57-58) - near Darlington ) 0.2 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

M62 (Jct 32 to Jct 30) – Leeds 3 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

M11 jct 7 (near Harlow) 1 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

M1 jct 9 - 10 (near Luton) 2.85 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A14 jct 58-55 westbound (near Ipswich) 2 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A120 Dovercourt to Ramsey (near Ramsey St Mary) 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A12 Colchester (near Colchester) 6 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A14 jct 38 (near Bury St Edmunds) 4 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

A12 jct 17-26 (near Colchester) 13 mile(s) of roadworks lifted for Easter period.

