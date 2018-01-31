Highways England appoints major projects director

Peter, who has held the post on an interim basis since August, has extensive UK and international project and programme experience across rail, road, airports and utilities.

In addition, Peter has also led substantial business units, working at board level, with accountability and oversight for delivering global engineering design and programme management services responsible for safety, financial, people and overall business performance.

The appointment takes effect from 1 February,

Highways England Chief Executive Jim O’Sullivan said:

I congratulate Peter on his appointment and am pleased he will continue with Highways England and the Executive Team as we deliver the Government’s £15bn road investment programme.

Peter said:

I am delighted to be joining Highways England at such an exciting time as we focus on delivering our significant portfolio of major projects and continue to prepare for the next roads investment period and beyond. With so much achieved in recent years, I look forward to working with our leadership and teams across the business as we continue to focus on safety, customer and delivery towards the aim of safer, smoother and more sustainable roads.

Peter has previously held senior positions within a number of construction industry related organisations.

