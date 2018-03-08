Highways England announces executive appointment

David, who joins the company on Tuesday 13 March, brings a wealth of experience.

David has led safety and supply chain development at Carillion as well as sustainability strategies over the past 6 years. He was previously a Director at Sky and at Motorola and also served 20 years in senior strategic and operational leadership roles as a wing commander in the RAF.

He takes over from David Poole who is leaving Highways England on 16 March.

