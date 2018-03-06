Hertfordshire paedophile will spend longer in jail

A man who was part of a paedophile ring has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP, appealed it for being too low.

Robert Lindsay, 39, was originally sentenced in December at Luton Crown Court. He was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in prison with a 3 year licence extension for offences including conspiracy to rape a child, conspiracy to commit sexual activity with a child, making indecent images of a child.

Today, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 7 years and 6 months, with a 3 year license extension.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: