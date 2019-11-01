Helping Service Leavers to plan early and leave well

Defence Transition Services ( DTS ) is a team of caseworkers trained and ready to offer a full range of transition support.

The vast majority of Service Leavers make a successful transition to civilian life but a small minority (estimated to be approximately 5%) of the c.15,000 Service Personnel leaving the Armed Forces every year have a less successful transition. The Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) has a key role to play in ensuring its Service Leavers are well prepared and supported for their transition into civilian life. The launch of DTS demonstrates the MOD ’s commitment to delivering on these responsibilities that were set out in the Strategy for Our Veterans.

Defence Transition Services will be available for those Service Personnel and their families who are likely to benefit from ongoing support, guidance and information before, during and after transition in partnership with those responsible for delivering in-Service welfare and transition. A new Defence Transition Referral Protocol (DTRP) is being introduced to provide a single referral point and access directly into Veterans UK for these cases. The new DTRP will also be the mechanism for accessing support from the Veterans Welfare Service ( VWS ), which will continue to support Veterans as it does now.

Launched as part of the Defence Holistic Transition Policy, this new service is part of a wider programme to have a single, centrally co-ordinated policy to better prepare Service Leavers and their families for their first steps on the transition journey.

Kate McCullough, Officer in Charge of Defence Transition Services, said;

We have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure all our caseworkers are up to speed and prepared to deliver this brand-new provision to Service Personnel and their families. We want DTS to become the ‘go to’ for Service leavers who need that extra support, whatever stage of the transition journey they may be at and we are here and ready to help and guide.

Andy Dowds, Head of Veterans UK, added;

I am delighted to announce the launch of Defence Transition Services and to welcome the Team into the Veterans UK family. We pride ourselves on our service delivery and by working alongside our experienced Veterans Welfare Service, the DTS Team will be aiming to ensure a successful transition for every Service Leaver they support.

Further details about Defence Transition Services are available via Help and Support for Service Leavers and their Families