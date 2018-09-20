Help us improve our official statistics

Companies House publishes a range of statistics on company activity in the UK.

In July, we opened a consultation to make sure our data is relevant to users. So far, the response has been excellent. Thank you for all your feedback.

But, we’d like more – and there’s still time to have your say.

Complete our consultation and help us improve our statistics.

It’ll only take a few minutes. The consultation closes on 30 September 2018.

Find out more about our statistical analysis team or contact them at statistics@companieshouse.gov.uk.