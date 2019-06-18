News story
Health and Safety Manager - MAIB, Southampton
We are advertising a job vacancy for a Health and Safety (H&S) Manager.
Key responsibilities will include:
- periodically reviewing and updating the H&S management policy and documentation
- organising H&S training for all MAIB staff through external providers, with the need to occasionally be involved in delivering some talks/sessions for staff
- on those occasions when the scale of disruption or level of hazards warrants a dedicated H&S presence at the accident site, the post holder will be required to deploy to the site to support the lead inspector
For further information about this position and how to apply see Civil Service Jobs, Health and Safety Manager.
Closing date: 28 Jun 2019.
Published 18 June 2019