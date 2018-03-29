News story
Health and Safety Manager at MAIB, Southampton
We are advertising a job vacancy for a Health and Safety (H&S) Manager.
Key responsibilities will include:
- reviewing and updating the H&S management policy and documentation
- on those occasions when the scale of disruption or level of hazards warrants a dedicated H&S presence at the accident site, you will be required to deploy as part of the MAIB team
- arranging the purchase, maintenance, testing, repair and replacement of safety equipment and personal protective equipment as necessary
- organising H&S training for inspectors
For further information about this position and how to apply see Civil Service Jobs, Health and Safety Manager.
Closing date: 16 April 2018.
Published 29 March 2018