Health and Safety Manager at MAIB, Southampton

We are advertising a job vacancy for a Health and Safety (H&S) Manager.

Published 29 March 2018
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Key responsibilities will include:

  • reviewing and updating the H&S management policy and documentation
  • on those occasions when the scale of disruption or level of hazards warrants a dedicated H&S presence at the accident site, you will be required to deploy as part of the MAIB team
  • arranging the purchase, maintenance, testing, repair and replacement of safety equipment and personal protective equipment as necessary
  • organising H&S training for inspectors

For further information about this position and how to apply see Civil Service Jobs, Health and Safety Manager.

Closing date: 16 April 2018.

