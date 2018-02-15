Have your say on options for upgrading A417 ‘missing link’ in Gloucestershire

Consultation starts today, Thursday 15 February and will continue until Thursday, 20 March.

Known locally as the ‘missing link’ at Air Balloon roundabout this stretch of single carriageway road between the Brockworth bypass and Cowley roundabout restricts the flow of traffic on a key route which is otherwise a continuous dual carriageway between the M5 at Gloucester and the M4 at Swindon.

Upgrading this section to dual carriageway will help unlock Gloucestershire’s potential for growth and secure opportunities for housing and jobs, as well as improving life in the adjoining local communities.

Two options are being presented following a detailed consideration of potential routes to upgrade this three-mile stretch of the A417. The improvement is being made possible by the Government’s £15bn investment in motorways and major A roads and will be delivered by Highways England.

The A417/A419 route passes through the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and so any solution will be designed sensitively to meet the special character of the landscape, environment and history.

Project manager Mike Goddard said:

This is your opportunity to get involved in developing the right solution for this well-known Gloucestershire traffic hotspot. We urge everyone to tell us what they think of the two proposals so we can deliver a scheme that will support growth and prosperity. Improving this missing link will be a benefit to local residents, users of this important route, and those accessing the walking routes of the Cotswold Way and the Gloucestershire Way. Reducing unpredictable delays will encourage motorists to stay on the A417 with reduced journey times, leaving local roads less congested. We have worked with local partners to offer a safer route while recognising this very special area. We are keen to hear from drivers, businesses, local residents and other road users, and we invite them all to visit us at one of our exhibitions, or respond to the information available online or at one of our local information points.

The consultation starts on 15 February and closes on 29 March. For further information and to have your say on the consultation visit the consultation page, where you can also find details of the public exhibitions taking place and find out where to pick up consultation booklets and feedback forms.

