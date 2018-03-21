Great response to the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross consultation

Close to 1,000 people attended seven public information events throughout February, with a similar number submitting written feedback on the more detailed plans exhibited during consultation.

Consultation on proposals to upgrade and dual the 8-mile section of the A30 closed on 12 March.

The £290 million improvement scheme, part of the Government’s £15 billion Road Investment Strategy, will help to promote economic growth, improve journey times and increase safety by unlocking one of the last major bottlenecks in Cornwall.

During consultation, the public were able to see and submit feedback on the detailed proposals, which include:

a 70mph high-quality dual carriageway

a two-level junction at Chiverton Cross and a new roundabout to ensure the free flow of traffic on the A30

a new partial junction at Chybucca built on two levels with west-facing slip roads to provide access onto the dual carriageway from local routes

new bridges at Tolgroggan Farm, Pennycomequick Lane and over the Allet to Tresawsen road to provide local access

a two-level junction at Carland Cross with a new roundabout north of the dual carriageway and re-using the existing roundabout to the south

keeping the existing A30 as a local route with new sections where necessary to provide continuity and connectivity for local communities

undertaking construction away from the existing A30 route to ensure continuity during this period

Project manager Josh Hodder said:

The project team are delighted with the response to consultation and the variety of constructive feedback we’ve received – local communities, businesses and organisations have really engaged well with us. We recognise the strategic importance of improving this section of the A30, we’ve enjoyed sharing our proposals with local stakeholders, businesses and the community. We were really pleased to meet and engage with the 882 people who attended our seven public events, it really helps inform our decision making on the finer details of the scheme. Over the next few months, we will be keeping people up to date via our web page and regular newsletters as we continue to work and move forward towards submitting our planning application.

Anyone wishing to receive newsletters can sign up by emailing the project team at A30ChivertonCrosstoCarlandCross@highwaysengland.co.uk or by logging on to the web page.

Following consultation, the scheme will now progress through the formal Planning Act 2008 process later this year.

A planning application will be submitted in late summer/early autumn and on acceptance of this, people will have the opportunity to register with the Planning Inspectorate to have their say.

The cost of developing the scheme is being partly funded by an £8 million contribution from the European Regional Development Fund, with an additional £12 million for the construction phase. The remainder of the cost of developing and delivering the scheme will be funded by central Government.

Subject to statutory approval, construction is planned to start in spring 2020.

