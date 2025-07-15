Grave of missing World War One soldier identified in France

The rededication service organised by the MOD ’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘War Detectives’, was held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s ( CWGC ’s) Highland Cemetery, Roclincourt on 9 July 2025.

The military party and Sjt Sutherland's family at his graveside. Crown Copyright.

Born in Brora, Scotland, Robert joined the territorial army in December 1908 and was mobilised immediately when World War One began in August 1914. As part of the Seaforth Highlanders’ 152nd Brigade, he fought in several major battles including Festubert, Givenchy, High Wood and the Ancre.

He died on the first day of the Battle of Arras (9 April 1917) and was buried in Highland Cemetery at Roclincourt. Though unidentified at burial, recent research confirms he is the only missing Serjeant of the 6th Bn Seaforth Highlanders lost in this area at that time, identifying him as the unknown Serjeant buried there.

His Commanding Officer later praised him in the Northern Times as ‘an excellent soldier who died gallantly’, and ‘one of the best Non-Commissioned Officers in the Battalion’.

Alexia Clark, JCCC Caseworker, said:

I am grateful to the researcher who originally submitted evidence suggesting the location of the grave of Sjt Sutherland. In rededicating his grave we have reunited his mortal remains with his names, in the presence of his family, ensuring that his sacrifice will not be forgotten.

The headstone was replaced by CWGC and will be cared for in perpetuity.

Dr James Wallis, Head of Commemorations Casework at the CWGC , said: