Grave Of Missing World War One Company Serjeant Major Identified In Belgium

The family of World War 1 soldier, Company Serjeant Major ( CSM ) Harry Lowe, gathered yesterday in Belgium for his rededication ceremony. CSM Harry Lowe of the 15th Battalion Durham Light Infantry was killed during the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917. His grave has now been formally recognised following extensive research and yesterday, his grave was rededicated accordingly.

Lt Fintan Yeatman of 1st Bn The Rifles presents the flag to CSM Lowe's descendants (Crown Copyright)

The service was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘War Detectives’, and held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Tyne Cot Cemetery, yesterday morning (11 June 25).

CSM Lowe's family with the military party after the service (Crown Copyright)

MOD War Detective, Nicola Nash, said:

I am grateful to the researchers who originally submitted evidence suggesting the location of the grave of CSM Lowe. It was wonderful to see the descendants of CSM Lowe attend the service in the place of his parents and siblings, who were devastated when Harry was lost. We will remember them.

Company Serjeant Major Harry Lowe, 15th Battalion Durham Light Infantry

Harry lost his life during the Battle of Passchendaele, in action around Glencorse Wood. A comrade later noted that he bravely ‘fell with his face to the enemy’. His body was not recovered and following the war he was listed on the Tyne Cot Memorial to the Missing.

In January 1921 the remains of an unknown British Company Serjeant Major were recovered close to Glencorse Wood. Artefacts with the remains meant that they were able to identify them as a Company Serjeant Major of the Durham Light Infantry, but further identification proved impossible, and the remains were reburied at Tyne Cot Cemetery, near Ypres. Recently, research has revealed the un-named Company Serjeant Major to be Company Serjeant Major Harry Lowe and now his grave has been identified and marked.

The headstone was replaced by CWGC and will be cared for in perpetuity. Katie Palmer, Records Officer at the CWGC said:

It was an honour to help ensure Company Serjeant Major Harry Lowe’s final resting place is marked. The details of his military service are now engraved on his new headstone, to make sure his sacrifice is not forgotten nearly a century after his death.

*[MOD: Ministry of Defence *[JCCC]: Joint Casualty & Compassionate Centre *[CWGC]: Commonwealth War Graves Commission