Grave of Missing World War One Captain Identified in Belgium

The rededication service, organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘War Detectives’, was held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Bedford House Cemetery, yesterday afternoon (11 June 25).

The Standards are lowered as the Last Post sounds (Crown Copyright)

JCCC Caseworker, Alexia Clark, said:

I am grateful to the researchers who originally submitted evidence suggesting the location of the grave of Captain Blencowe. In rededicating his grave we have reunited his mortal remains with his names, in the presence of his family, ensuring that his sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Captain Ernest Cecil Blencowe, 6th Bn Dorsetshire Regiment

Ernest joined the Army at the outbreak of war. He was attached to 6th Bn the Dorsetshire Regiment and arrived in France in July 1915. He was engaged in various actions on the Western Front, including holding lines around the south of the Ypres Salient. In early 1916, the regiment arrived on The Bluff, an area of raised ground near the Ypres-Comines canal – which was fought over extensively throughout the war due to the strategic advantage it offered whoever controlled it.

Ernest died in February 1916 trying to get control of The Bluff back into the hands of the British. He was mentioned in dispatches for his actions during this period. His body was not recovered and following the war he was listed on the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing.

In June 1921 the remains of an unknown British officer were recovered. The remains bore buttons and badges identifying them as an officer of the Dorsetshire Regiment, but further identification proved impossible, and the remains were reburied at Bedford House Cemetery, near Ypres. Recently, research has revealed the un-named officer to be Captain Ernest Blencowe and now his grave has been rededicated accordingly.

Two of Ernest’s great-grandchildren were present for the service, along with Callum Murray, a young history enthusiast, who is the owner of Capt Blencowe’s service medals.

The headstone was replaced by CWGC and will be cared for in perpetuity. Sean Phillips, Commemorations Support Coordinator at the CWGC said: