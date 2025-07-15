Grave of missing soldier identified in Belgium
The grave of a missing soldier from World War One has been identified more than 100 years after he fell in battle near Ypres, Belgium.
Private John Lamond’s previously unmarked grave has finally been identified and marked following extensive research by the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’ and others.
A rededication service was held on 10 July 2025 at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC’s) Dadizeele New British Cemetery, Belgium, to honour the Aberdeen-born soldier.
JCCC Caseworker Alexia Clark said:
I am grateful to the researcher who originally submitted evidence suggesting the location of the graves of Private Lamond. In rededicating his grave, we have reunited his mortal remains with his name, ensuring that his sacrifice will not be forgotten.
By October 1918, John Lamond and the 1st/8th Battalion Scottish Rifles were stationed in Belgium, near Gheluwe on the Ypres-Menin Road. It was during the advance towards Menin that John disappeared on or around 14 to 15 October 1918.
On 23 October 1919, an unknown British soldier from the 1st/8th Scottish Rifles was recovered from a marked but seemingly solitary grave just off the main Gheluwe-Menin Road, just over a kilometre from Menin town centre. The grave marker bore the date 15 October 1918. At the time, the body could not be identified and the soldier was reburied at Dadizeele New British Cemetery in an unnamed grave. Recent research has revealed that this grave is in fact that of Private John Lamond, and today his grave has been rededicated accordingly.
Fergus Read, Commemorations Case Officer at CWGC, said:
It was remarkable to review this case, which came in from two members of the public, and to uncover supporting evidence which led to the identification of Pte Lamond. It has been very moving to help to identify another casualty of the Great War, and to know that his grave is now commemorated by name.