Grave of missing soldier identified in Belgium

Private John Lamond’s previously unmarked grave has finally been identified and marked following extensive research by the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), known as the ‘ MOD War Detectives’ and others.

A rededication service was held on 10 July 2025 at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s ( CWGC ’s) Dadizeele New British Cemetery, Belgium, to honour the Aberdeen-born soldier.

JCCC Caseworker Alexia Clark said:

I am grateful to the researcher who originally submitted evidence suggesting the location of the graves of Private Lamond. In rededicating his grave, we have reunited his mortal remains with his name, ensuring that his sacrifice will not be forgotten.

By October 1918, John Lamond and the 1st/8th Battalion Scottish Rifles were stationed in Belgium, near Gheluwe on the Ypres-Menin Road. It was during the advance towards Menin that John disappeared on or around 14 to 15 October 1918.

On 23 October 1919, an unknown British soldier from the 1st/8th Scottish Rifles was recovered from a marked but seemingly solitary grave just off the main Gheluwe-Menin Road, just over a kilometre from Menin town centre. The grave marker bore the date 15 October 1918. At the time, the body could not be identified and the soldier was reburied at Dadizeele New British Cemetery in an unnamed grave. Recent research has revealed that this grave is in fact that of Private John Lamond, and today his grave has been rededicated accordingly.

Fergus Read, Commemorations Case Officer at CWGC , said: