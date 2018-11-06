Grading under review for Encircle Housing Limited

The Regulator of Social Housing reports that Encircle Housing Limited has been placed on its Grading under Review list today (6 November 2018).

It notifies that at the time of the last Statistical Data Return the provider had fewer than 1,000 homes and therefore does not have a current published regulatory judgement in accordance with our established procedures.

The regulator is currently investigating a matter regarding the provider’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard. The outcome of the investigation will be confirmed in a regulatory notice, once completed.

The GUR list is available on the website.

