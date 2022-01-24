GPA appoints two new Directors as it continues to strengthen team

In November, the GPA announced it was recruiting for more than 100 roles to support the delivery of its essential role as part of key Government initiatives – such as the Levelling Up agenda and Net Zero initiative. The GPA also manages more than 880,000 square metres of offices in all parts of the United Kingdom on behalf of Government departments.

Yvette Greener joins on a 12-month loan from HM Revenue and Customs. She specialises in operational delivery and business transformation, and has experience in several government departments. At HMRC, Yvette was the Programme Director of its Border Infrastructure Programme delivering Inland Border Facilities. Prior to this, she led HMRC’s strategic workforce planning and stakeholder engagement for the department’s move to 13 regional centres as Phase 1 of the Government Hubs Programme. At the GPA, Yvette will champion client satisfaction, acting for them and as the client’s voice within the GPA.

Clive Anderson has 30 years experience in the industry and has significant experience delivering for commercial clients, and latterly within the Department of Work and Pensions. Clive has led complex, large-scale infrastructure and property development programmes across the UK and overseas. He will continue to drive forward GPA’s delivery of the Government Hubs and Whitehall Campus Programmes, as well as leading its design standards to deliver a smaller, better and greener Public Estate.

Steven Boyd, CEO of the GPA, said: “As the delivery body for the Government’s office portfolio, we have a huge role in many crucial initiatives, and these appointments will be key to our success. Yvette’s strategic client expertise and exceptional transformation experience will really strengthen our senior team. Clive’s experience in overseeing and delivering complex industry-leading capital projects will be invaluable to us as the Government Hubs Programme gathers momentum. I am delighted to welcome them both. We will continue to seek out the best talent in both private and public sectors as we build our team.”

Yvette Greener said: “I am extremely pleased to be joining the Government Property Agency as its Client Director. This is such an important time as we continue to grow as an organisation. We represent the best covenant in the UK - Her Majesty’s Government - and we are providing industry-leading services and solutions for our clients and customers. I look forward to playing my role in creating ever greater places to work for the UK’s civil servants.”

Clive Anderson said: “I am delighted to take up the role of Director of Capital Projects. It draws upon all my skills and experience to deliver perhaps the most significant office development and transformation programme in the UK. It also offers the chance to undertake a career-defining role supporting growth across the UK through investment in a sustainable and value-for-money Government estate.”

The GPA is an executive agency of the Cabinet Office formed in 2018. It is responsible for delivering the Government’s property agenda across its office and warehouse portfolios, and also provides guidance on workplace services including design, technology, sustainability, and the customer experience.

In addition to the Government’s Hubs Programme, the GPA has a crucial role in Civil Service Reform and the Government’s Net Zero initiative. The GPA is pioneering best practice as it offers guidance and leads by example in delivering sustainability across the Government’s office portfolio.