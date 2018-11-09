GOV.UK Notify wins Civil Service Operational Excellence Award

The Dame Lesley Strathie Operational Excellence Award recognises excellence in the delivery of public services. This includes putting user needs at the heart of a project and significantly improving the quality, value for money or productivity of services to the public.

GOV.UK Notify is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of 12 people, including designers, user researchers and developers. They work closely with service teams across the country to constantly iterate and improve it.

The judges said:

GOV.UK Notify is a great example of a small, diverse set of civil servants challenging established ways of doing things, to rapidly deliver a product benefitting millions of people, whilst saving taxpayers millions.

GOV.UK Notify Product Manager Pete Herlihy said:

It’s ace. Obviously we’re incredibly proud of Notify and the impact it’s having right across the public sector, but this recognition for how our little team goes about delivering it really means so much to us.

About GOV.UK Notify

GOV.UK Notify sent its first messages in May 2016. It lets service teams across the public sector send emails, text messages and letters to their users.

It can be used by:

caseworkers to send one-off messages to people after a call or a visit

back-office staff to send bulk messages by uploading files

systems automatically sending messages to people after specified events

GOV.UK Notify is easy to use and easy for teams to integrate with their existing systems. It can be used without any procurement and emails can be sent through GOV.UK Notify at no cost.

So far more than 200 million messages have been sent using GOV.UK Notify, including more than 170 million emails.

It is being used by 438 service teams across 132 organisations - including 64 local government organisations, 58 central government organisations and 10 from the NHS. And this number is growing every day.

Among those teams are the DVSA ’s MOT reminder service team, who also won a Civil Service Award - the Digital Award.

Find out more about GOV.UK Notify.