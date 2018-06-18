Government to end unnecessary PIP reviews for people with most severe health conditions

New guidance coming into effect this summer means people who are awarded the highest level of support under PIP – and where their needs are expected to stay the same or increase – will receive an ongoing award of PIP with a light touch review every 10 years.

The change will ensure that those with severe or progressive conditions receive an award which reflects the fact that their condition will not improve.

The Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Sarah Newton, said:

We’re absolutely determined to ensure people get the right support that they need to live better, more comfortable lives. PIP is a needs-based benefit that takes into consideration people’s individual, and sometimes quite complicated circumstances. We’ve listened to feedback from organisations and the public, and this common-sense change will ensure that the right protections are in place while minimising any unnecessary stress or bureaucracy.

The government will be working with stakeholders to design the light touch review process so that it adds value for both our claimants and the department – for example, by providing information on services available and ensuring that contact or bank details have not changed.

We are still finalising details of the guidance and will publish it later this summer.