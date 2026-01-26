Government spends record levels to support our veterans

Over 1.8 million veterans across the UK are benefitting from record levels of investment across statutory and charity support services as ministers step up support for veterans across government by legislating to put the Armed Force Covenant fully into law.

This government has strengthened the Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) in the Ministry of Defence (MOD), with spending for veterans’ support trebling from £11.6m in 2023/24 to almost £37m committed spend in 2025/2026.

The main increase in spend for veterans comes from the rollout of the new VALOUR system, with £50m committed over three years. The MOD has received 65 area bids so far from across the UK to become part of the new network of veteran support centres. The centres will help improve access to support services such as health, housing and employment, and may extend to finance, wellbeing, welfare and integration into society. Defence Ministers have also allocated an extra £12m to tackle veteran homelessness, including through Op FORTITUDE, to provide care to veterans with complex needs and ensure no veteran is forced to sleep rough.

Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey MP said:

This government is renewing the nation’s commitment to those who have served. We’re investing record levels in veteran support, making mainstream services more responsive and ensuring the special sacrifice of our Forces is properly recognised. We are making good on our manifesto commitments to veterans, through ‘first dibs’ on new homes, better jobs and more tailored healthcare. My message to our Forces community is simple: this government is on your side.

The government recently launched a new Veterans Strategy to transform support for our heroes and recognise their invaluable contribution across the country.

The Armed Forces Bill, which will have its Second Reading in Parliament later today, delivers on the 2024 Government manifesto commitment to fully enshrine the Armed Forces Covenant in law.

The OVA works with partners in government, charities and the private sector to ensure our veterans get the respect, support and recognition they deserve and are owed due to their service.

This includes developing pathways of support such as Op ASCEND, a free careers advice service that has had 420 employers and 4,600 veterans and family members sign up.

The Department for Health and Social Care is investing a record £38m in 2025/2026 in veteran-specific healthcare services in England. This includes Op COURAGE for mental health support, Op RESTORE for physical health needs, and the provision of prosthetics.

Over £35m has been paid to veterans impacted by the pre-2000 ban on gay personnel in the Armed Forces, with a total £75m ringfenced to right that historic wrong.

Last year, veterans became the first cohort of the UK public to have access to digital credentials. The digital Veteran Card gives ex-forces personnel easier access to services, discounts and concessions, and will soon be available for veterans living abroad.