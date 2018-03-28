News story
Government Property Agency goes live
The Government Property Agency will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Government Estate generating over £1bn of benefits over the next ten years.
The Government Property Agency (GPA) delivers property and workplace solutions across government. We are introducing a portfolio-led approach to managing central government general purpose property as a strategic asset. We will drive benefits through more efficient and effective use of the estate.
Published 28 March 2018