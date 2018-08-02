Government Legal Department donates thousands of legal books to charity

Books from GLD’s library have made their way across the globe to Kenya, after being donated to the charity Book Aid International.

Over the last 9 months, 3,500 volumes of legal materials have been sent to the charity. The donated books are no longer needed by Government Lawyers as they have been superseded by new online versions via subscription services.

Commenting on the donation, Treasury Solicitor Jonathan Jones said:

I am very pleased that our legal books have been sent in to such a worthwhile charity, and they have been put to good use thousands of miles away. We’ve also sent other books and journals to the Supreme Court, Royal Courts of Justice and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office library. I am glad that we are able to share our knowledge base with law students and those who just want to know more about law, around the world.

Giorgia Cerruti the Book Provision Manager for Book Aid International said:

We so often get requests for law books, and do not receive enough donations to cater for the high demand, so GLD’s donations are really vital for so many of our partners. The books are amazing! The Kenya National Library Service is opening a new central library branch, and these books will be great to help start a legal section there. So as you see, we’ll put them to very good use!

Book Aid International work with partners around the world, to ensure that books reach the communities who have the greatest difficulty accessing reading material. In 2017, the charity sent books to 20 countries – including South Sudan, Sierre Leone, and Syrian refugees in Lebanon among others. GLD have worked with Book Aid International since 2005.