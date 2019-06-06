Government introduces Commonwealth Games Bill for Birmingham 2022

Games will benefit Birmingham, West Midlands and the UK through job creation, business and tourism opportunities

Bill includes measures to prohibit unauthorised sale of Games tickets, protect commercial rights and support transport flow to venues

Preparations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games reached a major milestone today with the publication of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bill, which will help to deliver a successful Games in 2022 by ensuring:

unauthorised sales of Games tickets is prohibited

transport around Games locations flows effectively

commercial rights are robustly protected

the government’s funding of the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee continues to comply with financial propriety rules

Mims Davies MP, Minister for Sport and Civil Society said:

“The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the biggest sporting event ever held in the city, and represents a truly fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best Birmingham, the West Midlands and the whole UK has to offer.

“With almost three years to go, this Bill is an important step. It helps ensure the Games will be delivered effectively and successfully.”

John Crabtree, Chairman of Birmingham 2022, said:

“The introduction of this Bill is a significant moment in our preparations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and it contains a number of important, temporary measures to help ensure a truly world-class event.

“The Games is already proving to be a catalyst for the transformation of the whole region and hosting this event brings with it incredible opportunities and benefits for the people of the West Midlands. We are determined to use the Games as a way of demonstrating to the world the vibrancy and passion that we have to offer.”

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said:

“We want Birmingham 2022 to be as successful as possible in all regards – from the way the sporting action is organised to the way people move around the city and the consumer protection measures that ensure the thousands of spectators coming to the city can enjoy their stay here as much as possible.

“Major sporting events held in the UK in the recent past show how important legislation is to achieve these aims. The Bill that is being introduced will help ensure the city remains open for business during a memorable and successful Games.”

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“The legislation is another key landmark on the road to Birmingham 2022 – which will be fantastic for both the city and the wider West Midlands.

“In just a few weeks it will be exactly three years to go until the Games get underway and I am delighted that we can already see plans starting to take shape – not least around the athletes’ village in Perry Barr.

“The West Midlands Combined Authority will be working very hard as a key partner to make sure the region as a whole is thoroughly prepared to take fullest advantage of all the benefits the Games brings, especially in terms of boosting business, tourism and cultural opportunities, as well as new skills and jobs.”

David Grevemberg CBE, Chief Executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said:

“The Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bill is an important milestone that will enable the West Midlands to deliver a hugely successful multi-sport competition in 2022.

“The Commonwealth Games will provide a huge boost to Birmingham and act as stimulus package for regeneration, social cohesion and economic diversification.

“The UK has a fantastic opportunity to raise the bar for the Commonwealth Sports Movement and with just over three years to go, I believe we have all the ingredients for an incredible Games that will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bill

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bill contains a number of essential, temporary measures which all have precedence in previous legislation for major sporting events, including legislation passed for the London 2012 Olympics and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Commercial protections

This bill will ensure that only those authorised to associate with the Games - such as those who have contributed to the costs of delivering the Games - may do so.

The Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee will be issuing clear guidance letting people know how they can show their support without falling foul of the law.

In line with legislation for previous major events - this bill will restrict unauthorised advertising and street trading in the immediate vicinity of Games locations. This will improve the spectator experience by ensuring that advertising and trading do not obstruct easy movement around Games areas.

Government will bring forward detailed regulations setting out exactly when and where these restrictions will apply - driven by when and how Games locations are used. The aim is to ensure that these measures take effect for the shortest possible time and only in the immediate vicinity of Games locations.

Ticketing

Unauthorised sale of tickets for the Games will be prohibited. Only those authorised to sell tickets by the Organising Committee will be permitted to do so. This will ensure that, for those who want to attend the Games, buying tickets will be clear, simple and affordable.

Transport

The measures in the bill will help ensure that transport in Birmingham and the region works - for spectators, for athletes and Games officials; and for those living and working around Games locations and across the region. They will allow short term changes of road use - where needed - to ensure those travelling to and from the Games can do so quickly, safely and with minimal disruption.

The bill will set a statutory basis for the Games Transport Plan and provides the Transport Secretary with the necessary safeguards to guarantee the safe and reliable delivery of transport operations at Games time.

Funding

In light of HMT guidance about managing public money we are bringing forward a technical provision to provide the necessary financial propriety basis for ongoing government funding of the Organising Committee for the Games.

Notes to editors:

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place between 27th July and 7th August. It will be the biggest sporting event ever held in the city, featuring thousands of world-class athletes, over a million spectators and an estimated global TV audience of 1.5 billion.