Government Chemist talks to measuring and testing industry association

Julian Braybrook, in an interview with with BMTA, the British Measurement and Testing association, talks about the role that the Office of the Government Chemist can play for laboratories in need of advice in measurement and testing matters.

Julian also gives an overview of his objectives for the role, the impact of EU exit in the current UK enforcement infrastructure and existing mechanisms for combating food fraud.

For more information on the work the Government Chemist does, or to ask for advice on measurement issues contact: